Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter stirs excitement, consternation among users

“I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck,” said actor and activist Jameela Jamil in a now deleted tweet.

In a more optimistic note, actor Mia Farrow tweeted: “You gave us Tesla and SpaceX. Thank you! Hope you can keep Twitter worthy of your previous achievements and of lawful people everywhere.”

While Musk’s eccentricities are well-known across the social media scape, his acquisition of the app that widely impacts both pop-culture and socio-political discourse, is being heavily critiqued by some – while others are generating an abundance of memes.