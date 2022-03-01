Elon Musk's promised Starlink terminals reach Ukraine

Musk's move came in response to a plea by Fedorov, also Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, who called for help as Ukraine fought off an invasion and sustained cyberattacks by Russian forces.



"While you try to colonise Mars -- Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space -- Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand," Fedorov had tweeted to Musk.



SpaceX has thus far put more than 1,700 Starlink satellites into orbit, and the company plans on launching more than 40,000 in total.