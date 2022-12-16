Emergency declared for Southern California amid unprecedented drought

The past three water years were the driest in California's history, resulting in record-low SWP deliveries to Southern California, said the agency.



The long-term drought in the Colorado River Basin has left lakes Mead and Powell -- the nation's two largest reservoirs --dangerously close to levels that would no longer allow water to be released for use by cities and farms.



In response, the federal government has called on Colorado River water users to curtail their use in 2023 and 2024 by as much as 4 million acre-feet a year - the total amount used by California in a year, according to the news release.



Colorado River, one of the principal rivers in the southwestern US and northern Mexico, is facing alarming constraints as a result of a megadrought amid changing climate.