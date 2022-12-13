Emergency rooms in Italian hospitals being 'pushed to their limits'

Emergency rooms in Italian hospitals were being "pushed to their limits" by the rising tide of Covid-19 and influenza infections as colder weather sweeps across the country, health authorities said.



"The critical situations are no longer limited to specific areas, but are widespread," Fabio De Iaco, president of the Italian Society for Emergency Medicine (SIMEU), was quoted as saying in a statement on Monday.



"The number of people accessing emergency rooms has increased by around 50 per cent compared to what we saw in September," he added.