End of an era: Bangladesh’s former prime minister Khaleda Zia dies at 80

Bangladesh plunged into mourning on Tuesday as Khaleda Zia — the nation’s first woman prime minister and a towering figure in its political history — passed away after a long and arduous battle with illness. She was 80.

Zia breathed her last in the early hours of the morning at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she had been undergoing treatment, her personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed. Family members, including her elder son Tarique Rahman and other close relatives, were by her side as the final chapter of her life quietly drew to a close.

The former prime minister, who also served as chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), had been admitted to the hospital on 23 November for routine medical tests.