Erdogan vows to expand Syria incursion despite int'l protests

Russia and Iran, which back the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against Turkey-backed rebels, had previously advised Ankara against an incursion.

The US had separately warned that a new Turkish offensive could distract from the fight against the Islamic State terror group.

"We are aware of hypocrisy of those who launch operations whenever they want and point their fingers at us," Erdogan said, without mentioning any country.

"We will continue these operations according to our own plans and based on our country's security priorities. As we always say, we may come suddenly one night," the President added.