EU adopts 11th package of sanctions against Russia

The temporary derogation granted to Germany and Poland for the supply of crude oil from Russia through the northern section of the Druzhba oil pipeline will end, according to the Council on Friday.



However, oil originating from Kazakhstan or another third country will be able to continue to transit through Russia and imported into the EU via the Druzhba oil pipeline, it added.



In response, Moscow has expanded the list of EU representatives who are banned from entering Russia, reported Sputnik on Friday. The Russian news agency quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying the EU's move was "illegitimate, undermining the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council".