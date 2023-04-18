EU ambassador assaulted in Khartoum amid violent conflict in Sudan

He also denied that his forces initiated the fighting with the Sudanese army. "We did not attack anyone. Our actions are merely a response to the siege and assault against our force," he said.



Volker Perthes, special representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan and head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Monday said he was "extremely disappointed" that the Humanitarian cessation of hostilities that both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF had committed to, was only partially honored on Sunday.



"Perthes continues to urge all parties to respect their international obligations, including to ensure the protection of all civilians," UNITAMS said in a statement.



He vowed to remain engaged with the Sudanese, regional and international partners to work for a cessation of hostilities.



The two sides traded accusations of initiating the conflict in the capital Khartoum and other places in Sudan.



The tension between the two military forces has escalated since Wednesday in the Merowe region in northern Sudan, after the RSF moved military vehicles to a location near the military air base there, a move that the army considered illegal.



Deep differences have emerged between the Sudanese army and the RSF, particularly regarding the latter's integration into the army as stipulated in a framework agreement signed between military and civilian leaders on December 5, 2022.