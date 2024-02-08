EU fails to agree on legal definition of rape

Over months of negotiations, members of the European Parliament had sought to introduce consent-based definition of rape across the EU. However, it was clear that that had not been achieved when Frances Fitzgerald, an Irish member of the European Parliament and a rapporteur tasked with drawing up common guidelines on violence against women within the EU, presented the results of the negotiations between the European Parliament and the European Council to the media on Tuesday evening.

"For the first time, the European Union sends a clear message that we take violence against women seriously as an existential threat to our security," said Fitzgerald, who is vice-chair of the conservative European People's Party bloc of MEPs. But, she added, visibly annoyed, "many of us would have got quite disturbing insights into the attitudes to rape in the member states when we could not get consent-based definition of rape into this directive."

The various EU member states have different regulations for how rape is defined in their criminal codes, and this will remain the case for the foreseeable future. The European Council, which represents the member states, opposed unifying the definition of rape during the negotiation process.

'Yes means yes'

According to an October 2023 analysis by the European Women's Lobby (EWL), an umbrella organization of women's NGOs in the EU, the "only yes means yes" approach applies in 14 member states. These include Sweden, Spain, Croatia and Greece. The idea is that there must be clear consent to sexual contact.

In Germany and Austria, the "no means no" principle still applies. This requires victims to prove that they verbally refused to engage in sexual acts.

In the remaining 11 EU countries, which include most Eastern European member states, as well as France and Italy, resistance to violence or a threatening situation are still considered essential elements of rape, according to the EWL.