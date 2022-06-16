EU launches legal action against UK over post-Brexit deal changes

"Trust is built by adhering to international obligations," Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said.



"Acting unilaterally is not constructive. Violating international agreements is not acceptable. The UK is not respecting the protocol.



"I am still convinced that with genuine political will to make the protocol work, we can reach our objectives," he added.



Wednesday saw the launch of two new infringement proceedings against the UK for failing to carry out its obligations under the EU's sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) rules and for failing to provide the EU with certain trade statistics data in respect of Northern Ireland, as required under the protocol.



The 27-nation bloc also restarted the infringement procedure launched against the UK government last year after it unilaterally extended a grace period that applies to trade on the island of Ireland.