EU reimposes $400 mn fine on Intel for blocking sales of competing chips

The European Commission on Friday, 21 September re-imposed a $400 million fine on chip giant Intel for abusing its dominant position in the market for its computer chips called x86 central processing units (CPUs).

In 2009, the Commission had slapped Intel with a record-breaking $1.13 billion penalty after it had determined that Intel abused its dominant position in the market.

In 2014, the General Court dismissed Intel's appeal against the 2009 Commission's decision.

In 2022, the General Court ruled again on the matter and annulled the part of the 2009 Commission's decision concerning the conditional rebates, but confirmed the unlawfulness of Intel's “naked restrictions”.

Now, EU reinstated $400 million fine on Intel for blocking sales of competing chips -- less than half of the $1.13 billion fine the Commission originally levied against Intel.