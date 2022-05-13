EU to open 'solidarity lanes' to help Ukraine's grain exports

The European Commission has proposed to establish new so-called "solidarity lanes" to ensure that Ukraine can export grain to the European Union (EU) and also import the goods it needs, from humanitarian aid to animal feed and fertilizers, as the war-torn nation's ports have been blocked due to the conflict.



Ukraine's inability to export its agricultural produce through Black Sea ports because of the blockade is threatening global food security and has prompted the development of an action plan to overcome this hurdle, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying in a statement.



Under normal circumstances, Ukraine exports 75 per cent of the grain it produces, generating around 20 per cent of its annual export revenues.



Before the conflict, Ukraine's Black Sea ports handled 90 per cent of its grain and oilseed exports.