EU urges Israel, Palestine to defuse West Bank tension

The European Union (EU) is exerting efforts to defuse the escalating tension between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank, an official announced in Ramallah.



Shadi Othman, spokesman of the EU in the Palestinian territories, told reporters that the bloc is working with Israelis and Palestinians to "calm things down", because "it is not in the interest of any party to keep tension flaring that might lead to a comprehensive escalation", reports Xinhua news agency.



Over the past few months, the West Bank has witnessed growing tension between the Israeli army and the Palestinians.