EU warns Musk to stop disinformation on X after Hamas attacks in Israel

EU commissioner Thierry Breton has warned Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, saying that his X platform “is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU” after Hamas attacks in Israel.

In a letter addressed to Musk, Breton said that following the “terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel”, they have indications that “your platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU”.

He said that the EU Digital Services Act (DSA) sets very precise obligations regarding content moderation.

“You need to be very transparent and clear on what content is permitted under your terms and consistently and diligently enforce your own policies. This is particularly relevant when it comes to violent and terrorist content that appears to circulate on your platform,” Breton wrote.

The EU Commissioner told Musk to send back a “prompt, accurate, and complete response” to his request in the next 24 hours, adding that the answer will be included in the EU’s DSA compliance file on X.