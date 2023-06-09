EU warns Zuckerberg to protect kids on Instagram or face 'heavy sanctions'

In a tweet, the EU's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, said the company's "voluntary code on child protection seems not to work".



"Mark Zuckerberg must now explain and take immediate action. I will discuss with him at Meta's HQ in Menlo Park on June 23,a he said in the tweet.



After August 25, under the Digital Services Act (DSA), "Meta has to demonstrate measures to us or face heavy sanctions," he added.



The penalty for non-compliance with the DSA, regarding the failure to curb the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), can scale up to 6 per cent of the social media company's global annual turnover.