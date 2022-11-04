Europe could risk gas shortage in 2023: IEA

According to the IEA, the process of filling the European Union's gas storage sites this year benefited from key factors that may well not be repeated in 2023.



Europe "could face a challenging supply-demand gap" in the event of a full cession of Russian pipeline gas supplies to the EU, the IEA added.



For the Russian pipeline gas supply, "it is highly unlikely that Russia will deliver another 60 bcm" for 2023.



"Russian deliveries to Europe could halt completely," the IEA said.



"With the recent mild weather and lower gas prices, there is a danger of complacency creeping into the conversation around Europe's gas supplies, but we are by no means out of the woods yet," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.