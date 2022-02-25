Europe on the edge with tension running high but what is Putin’s end game?

Not since the Second World War have tensions in Europe been so high. Indeed, Russia’s invasion of its western neighbour Ukraine resembles Nazi Germany overrunning Poland in September 1939.

The outbreak of hostilities 83 years ago was in many respects a resumption of the First World War, which ended in 1918, but with several disputes unsettled. More than 40 million people died in World War II that engulfed Asia and the Pacific. With the end of the Cold War in 1989, it was assumed that such a nightmare would never return again.

It would be an exaggeration to paint the Russian intervention in Ukraine as a harbinger of a Third World War. But army and air power of the western North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) are positioned in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Rumania, thereby breathing down Russia’s neck; and there is no guarantee that a spark will not ignite a conflagration. Modern weaponry and warfare are such that attacks and counter attacks can be carried out from remote locations, without necessarily an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation.

NATO’s scattered manpower of 40,000 is modest in the face of over 100,000 Russian soldiers surrounding Ukraine. But the former’s structure reportedly includes a Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, which was established after Russia in 2014 took over Crimea, which was under Ukrainian control.

For several months, as President Vladimir Putin amassed armed forces along the Ukrainian border and coast, opinion was divided on his intentions. Some felt it was gunboat diplomacy and the soldiers wouldn’t actually violate the frontier. Others – including United States’ intelligence - were convinced he wouldn’t stop at merely threatening to enter Ukraine, but would actually do so.