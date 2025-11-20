European allies resist reported US push for Ukraine to accept sweeping concessions

European governments pushed back on Thursday against a reported US-driven initiative that would ask Ukraine to surrender more territory and limit parts of its military — conditions long deemed unacceptable by Kyiv’s closest allies, Reuters has reported.

According to two sources familiar with the discussions, Washington has signalled to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine must engage with a draft peace framework prepared by the United States. The proposal, the sources told Reuters, includes both territorial concessions and restrictions on Ukraine’s armed forces. They requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Reuters report says diplomatic pressure is emerging at a delicate moment for Kyiv. Ukrainian forces are retreating on several fronts, while Zelenskyy’s administration battles a destabilising corruption scandal that led to parliament dismissing two cabinet ministers on Wednesday. The combination of military strain and political turbulence has heightened anxiety about Ukraine’s negotiating position.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, sought to downplay any sense of movement.

“Consultations are not currently underway. There are contacts, of course, but there is no process that could be called consultations,” Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Reuters. He reiterated Moscow’s long-standing demand that any settlement must address what it calls the “root causes” of the conflict — a phrase the Kremlin uses to justify its insistence on further concessions from Kyiv.

European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels said they had not been formally briefed on the US blueprint, which remains undisclosed. Still, their reactions made clear that proposals involving severe compromises from Ukraine would face resistance.