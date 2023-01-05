European countries cull poultry to fend off avian flu

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said that an outbreak of avian influenza (otherwise known as bird flu) between October 2021 and September 2022 was the "most devastating" the continent had ever seen, with around 2,500 outbreaks reported in 37 European countries.



The disease, known scientifically as the H5N1 Avian Influenza, was first recorded in 1879, and has seen periodic outbreaks since then.



Crossover from birds to humans is relatively rare, although in November 2021 it was announced that two farm workers in Spain had tested positive for avian flu.



It was only the second case of the transmission of the disease to humans in Europe since 2003.