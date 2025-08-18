European leaders to join Ukraine’s Zelenskyy for meeting with Trump

European and NATO leaders will stand alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Monday, 18 August, as he meets US President Donald Trump, in a coordinated effort to press for stronger security guarantees and a united approach to ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Finland confirmed Sunday that they would accompany Zelenskyy at the White House. The move follows concerns in Europe after Zelenskyy was excluded from Trump’s Friday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska — a meeting that shifted the focus of peace talks and left Kyiv sidelined.

Officials said the European show of support is also aimed at avoiding a repeat of the tense Oval Office meeting in February, when Trump sharply criticized Zelenskyy.

“Europeans are very afraid of that scene being repeated, so they want to support Mr. Zelenskyy to the hilt,” said retired French General Dominique Trinquand. “It’s a power struggle, and showing strength may work with Trump.”