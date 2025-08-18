European leaders to join Ukraine’s Zelenskyy for meeting with Trump
Leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Finland confirm that they will accompany Ukrainian president at White House
European and NATO leaders will stand alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Monday, 18 August, as he meets US President Donald Trump, in a coordinated effort to press for stronger security guarantees and a united approach to ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Finland confirmed Sunday that they would accompany Zelenskyy at the White House. The move follows concerns in Europe after Zelenskyy was excluded from Trump’s Friday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska — a meeting that shifted the focus of peace talks and left Kyiv sidelined.
Officials said the European show of support is also aimed at avoiding a repeat of the tense Oval Office meeting in February, when Trump sharply criticized Zelenskyy.
“Europeans are very afraid of that scene being repeated, so they want to support Mr. Zelenskyy to the hilt,” said retired French General Dominique Trinquand. “It’s a power struggle, and showing strength may work with Trump.”
US-Russia breakthrough on security guarantees
In Alaska, Trump and Putin discussed a framework under which the U.S. and its allies could offer Ukraine NATO-style security guarantees as part of a potential settlement to the war. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff described Russia’s apparent openness to such an arrangement as “game-changing.”
French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe will urge Trump to endorse its proposals to expand and modernize Ukraine’s armed forces, already the continent’s largest outside Russia. “We need a credible long-term format for training, equipping, and financing Ukraine’s army,” Macron said.
European leaders are also drafting plans for a multinational force inside Ukraine, stationed away from the front lines, to reassure Kyiv and deter further Russian aggression. “Several thousand troops in the zone of peace would signal that our fates are linked,” Macron explained.
Europe seeks substance over labels
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Trump’s willingness to consider Article 5-style guarantees, while stressing that Europe is prepared to contribute. Macron added that substance matters more than terminology: “A theoretical article isn’t enough. The first guarantee for Ukraine is a strong Ukrainian army.”
Alongside Macron and von der Leyen, participants in Monday’s talks will include British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, Finnish president Alexander Stubb, and NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte.
Their joint presence is intended to reassure Kyiv and other capitals that Ukraine will not be pushed into a premature or one-sided peace deal.
Challenges ahead
Analysts warn that Europe must coordinate carefully to avoid appearing divided or heavy-handed toward Trump. “The risk is they look like they’re ganging up on him,” said Neil Melvin of the Royal United Services Institute in London.
After the Alaska talks, the idea of a temporary ceasefire has largely faded, with the debate shifting toward Russia’s demand that Ukraine remain outside NATO and even the European Union. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a ceasefire is “not off the table” but argued that a full peace agreement would be preferable.
Putin, meanwhile, suggested that European governments could become obstacles to progress through “behind-the-scenes intrigue,” and continues to resist a direct meeting with Zelenskyy until groundwork for a deal is in place.
Zelenskyy’s position
Speaking on Sunday with von der Leyen in Brussels, Zelenskyy insisted that Ukraine’s defense requires both Western security guarantees and sustained military support. “A security guarantee is a strong army. Only Ukraine can provide that. Europe can finance it, and the US can supply what is in short supply,” he said.
Zelenskyy also rejected Trump’s push — supported by Putin — to negotiate a final peace deal before agreeing to a ceasefire. “It’s impossible to do this under the pressure of weapons,” he said. “Putin does not want to stop the killing, but he must do it.”
