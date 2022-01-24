European Parliament approves proposal to ban targeted ads

According to the bill, very large online platforms (VLOPs) will be subject to specific obligations due to the particular risks they pose regarding the dissemination of both illegal and harmful content.



"Targeting or amplification techniques involving the data of minors for the purpose of displaying ads will be prohibited, as well as targeting individuals on the basis of special categories of data which allow for targeting vulnerable groups," the European Parliament said.



The recipients of digital services and organisations representing them must be able to seek redress for any damages resulting from platforms not respecting their due diligence obligations.



"Online platforms should be prohibited from using deceiving or nudging techniques to influence users' behaviour through 'dark patterns'," it added.