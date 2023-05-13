Eurovision 2023: Last 10 finalists have been selected

Get ready for indie rock and prog rock

Joker Out performed for Slovenia, and the audience enjoyed their mix of alternative pop and electro so much that the band is in the final on Saturday, too.

Lithuania's Monika Linkyte offered a ballad that culminated into a powerful pop song with the poignant harmonies of a gospel choir—another song voted into the final.

For Austria, Teya & Salena sang and danced their nicely staged song about Edgar Allen Poe. The audience knew the words and sang along; the duo will be on stage again on Saturday.

Voyager from Australia, too had a song worthy of the final (see photo at the top, with the car on stage). Their powerful progressive rock song almost sounds like a rock opera.

Australia and the Eurovision Song Contest have a 40-year history. The competition has been broadcast there since 1983. Australia started participating in the contest in 2015, as an associate member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the song contest. This year may be the last time, as the contract between Australian television and the EBU is about to expire.