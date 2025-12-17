EV funding row: 16 US states sue Trump administration over federal freeze

Sixteen US states and the District of Columbia have filed a federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration, alleging the unlawful withholding of more than $2 billion in funding meant for electric vehicle (EV) charging programmes approved by Congress under the previous Joe Biden administration.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington, accuses the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) of “impounding” funds that had already been obligated for EV infrastructure development.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, one of the lead plaintiffs, said the move was illegal and harmful. “The Trump Administration's illegal attempt to stop funding for electric vehicle infrastructure must come to an end,” he said, adding that the freeze would stall efforts to curb air pollution, combat climate change, and generate green jobs.

The DOT did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Funding programmes under dispute

The lawsuit focuses on two EV-related funding streams:

$1.8 billion under the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant Programme, and

Around $350 million under the Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator programme.

These are separate from the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) programme, under which several states had earlier sued the administration in May. In that case, a federal judge later ordered the release of much of the withheld funding for more than a dozen states.

The Trump administration had, in February, directed states to halt spending under EV charging programmes funded through the bipartisan infrastructure law passed during Biden’s presidency.