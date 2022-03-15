Evacuation corridors to open in Ukraine's Sumy region

Ukrainian authorities said that evacuation corridors will operate from four cities in the Sumy region, where heavy fighting has continued since Russia's war started on February 24.



In a social media post, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, said the corridors from the cities of Konotop, Shostka, Trostyanets, and Lebedyn will be operational from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.