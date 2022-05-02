Evacuation from Mariupol's Azovstal underway: Ukrainian Prez

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that an evacuation is underway inside the Azovstal plant in the besieged city of Mariupol.



"The first group of about 100 people is already heading to the controlled area," Zelensky tweeted.



He said that the evacuees are set to arrive in southern Ukraine's city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.