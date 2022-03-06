Evacuation from Ukraine's Mariupol cancelled again after ceasefire falls apart

The security service said a strike on the nuclear facility in Kharkiv could lead to large-scale ecological disaster. The service said on Facebook Sunday that the Russians were firing from Grad launchers. Those missiles do not have precise targeting, raising concern that one would go astray.

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy reiterated a request for foreign protectors to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which NATO so far has ruled out because of concerns such an action would draw the West into the war.

The world is strong enough to close our skies, Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday.

Putin warned Saturday that Moscow would consider a third-party declaration to close Ukrainian airspace to be a hostile act.

The disappointment for women, children and older adults who waited to leave Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha while able Ukrainian men stayed behind to fight came after a similar cease-fire deal collapsed Saturday and foreign leaders sought to bring diplomacy to bear on ending the war.

Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be halted only only if Kyiv ceases hostilities and fulfills the well-known demands of Russia, according to the Kremlin's readout of the phone call the two leaders held on Sunday.

Putin earlier listed demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, recognition of Crimea as part of Russia and separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states as the Kremlin's main demands.

Hope was expressed that during the planned next round of negotiations, the representatives of Ukraine would show a more constructive approach, fully taking into account the emerging realities. The third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators is scheduled for Monday.

In a highly unusual move, Pope Francis said Sunday that he had dispatched two cardinals to Ukraine, saying the Vatican was will to do everything it could to bring peace to end a conflict that began on Feb. 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine.

In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing, the pontiff said in his traditional Sunday blessing. This is not just a military operation, but a war that sows death, destruction and misery.''

As Russian forces surrounded several Ukrainian cities and maintained a convoy outside the capital, Kyiv, Zelenskyy appeared on television Saturday night wearing what has become a habitual military green T-shirt and rallied his people to remain defiant.

Ukrainians in all of our cities that the enemy has entered -- go on the offensive!'' Zelenskyy said. You should take to the streets! You should fight! It is necessary to go out and drive this evil out of our cities, from our land.