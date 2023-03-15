"Even if I'm killed, continue with the fight": Imran tells his supporters, heavy shelling near Khan's house
Pak media reported that riot personnel have been deployed to launch the operation amid protests across major cities including Karachi, Peshawar, and Islamabad
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing arrest has put out a video message, urging his supporters to fight for their rights even if he is jailed or killed.
“The police have arrived to arrest me. They think that if Imran Khan goes to jail, the people will go to sleep. You have to prove them wrong. You have to prove that the qaum is alive,” said Imran Khan in the over-a-minute-long video message.
Tweeting his message, Khan wrote: "My message to the nation to stand resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi and rule of law."
“You have to fight for your rights. You have to hit the streets. God has given Imran Khan everything. I am fighting your battle. I have fought all my life and will continue to do so. But if something happens to me - they put me in jail or kill me - you have to prove that you can fight without Imran Khan. You have to prove that you will never accept slavery and the rule by one man. Pakistan zindabad," Imran said.
Imran Khan is wanted in the Toshakhana corruption case. In October last year, Pakistan's election commission found him guilty of unlawfully selling gifts that he received as prime minister from foreign dignitaries.
Though his supporters blocked the attempt to arrest him on Tuesday, Pak media reported that 70-years old cricket legend turned politician, can be arrested anytime on Wednesday.
A senior police officer of Islamabad police said that his team has come to Lahore to arrest the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case.
Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.
TV footage showed police slowly approaching the Zaman Park residence of Khan behind an armoured vehicle that was dispersing his supporters with a water cannon.
Khan’s supporters, who had covered their faces with pieces of cloth, pelted stones at policemen.
The Islamabad police said that five of its officials, including Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari, who was leading the police team, had been injured after stones were pelted from the roof of Zaman Park.
“Despite the pelting of stones, police refrained from taking extreme measures,” Islamabad police said on Twitter. PTI leader Shireen Mazari shared a video in which tear gas could be seen entering Khan’s residence.
“They’re shelling Imran Khan’s house too, a leader who requested everyone to stay peaceful and patient. Democracy seems to be suspended in the country, no?” the official Twitter handle of the party tweeted.
Intermittent tear gas shelling is ongoing at Zaman Park as police is currently camped out at a security barrier outside the neighbourhood, Dawn newspaper reported.
