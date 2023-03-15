"Even if I'm killed, continue with the fight": Imran tells his supporters, heavy shelling near Khan's house

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing arrest has put out a video message, urging his supporters to fight for their rights even if he is jailed or killed.

“The police have arrived to arrest me. They think that if Imran Khan goes to jail, the people will go to sleep. You have to prove them wrong. You have to prove that the qaum is alive,” said Imran Khan in the over-a-minute-long video message.

Tweeting his message, Khan wrote: "My message to the nation to stand resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi and rule of law."