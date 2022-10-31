Ex-Brazilian Prez Lula defeats Bolsonaro in runoff polls

This is a comeback for the former President who could not run in the 2018 election because he was in jail and banned from standing for office, the BBC reported.

He had been found guilty of receiving a bribe from a Brazilian construction firm in return for contracts with Brazil's state oil company Petrobras.

Lula spent 580 days in jail before his conviction was annulled and he returned to the political fray.

In his victory speech, he said he would govern for all Brazilians and not just those who voted for him.

"This country needs peace and unity. This population doesn't want to fight anymore," the BBC quoted Lula as saying.

Bolsonaro however, is yet to concede.