Ex-Google CEO funneled money into Biden's science office, paid salaries

In a startling revelation, a report has claimed that former Google CEO Eric Schmidt's foundation poured money into the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, including paying salaries of key employees.



Politico reported that Schmidt had a close relationship with the president's former science adviser, Eric Lander, and other Biden appointees.



His charity arm, Schmidt Futures, indirectly paid the salaries of two science-office employees, including current chief of staff, Marc Aidinoff, who is now one of the most senior officials in the office, the report said late on Monday.



"The chief innovation officer at Schmidt Futures, OSTP alum Tom Kalil, also remained on Schmidt's payroll while working as an unpaid consultant at the science office for four months last year until he left the post following ethics complaints," the report mentioned.