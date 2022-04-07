Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reveals hardware crypto wallet

The company said the hardware wallet would be just one component in its crypto storage system and that it would have a corresponding mobile app for your phone.



Block also provided a breakdown of the potential recovery processes available should you lose your wallet or your phone. It also said details would follow later on what you could do if you lost both.



As for the actual hardware, it is looking a bit rocky, or "rockey," as Dorsey put it when he quote tweeted the image, the report said.



In a statement emailed to The Verge, Lindsey Grossman, head of product, marketing, and partnerships for Block's wallet said that the images were "some prototypes we are experimenting with for the hardware component of the wallet, which also will include a mobile app and a set of self-serve recovery tools".