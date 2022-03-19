Ex-UK PM backs 'Nuremberg-style' trial for Putin

"We must move with speed, to assure the people of Ukraine that we are committed to action and not just warm words - and we must make Putin's collaborators aware that the noose is tightening. If they do not distance themselves from Putin, they face prosecution and prison.



"From Britain - which rightly prides itself on democracy and the rule of law - the message must go out. At Nuremberg we held the Nazi war criminals to account. Eight decades on, we must ensure there will be a day of reckoning for Putin," he added.



Brown's remark comes as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is currently investigating Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.