Ex-US officer sentenced for manslaughter in George Floyd murder case

Video footage of the arrest shows Kueng and Lane assisting Chauvin by helping to hold Floyd down.



Thao, meanwhile, kept concerned bystanders away.



Chauvin was sentenced in a federal court to 21 years in prison earlier this summer for violating Floyd's civil rights.



The sentence is running concurrently with Chauvin's state sentence of 22.5 years after he was convicted for second and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.