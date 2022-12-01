Ex-US President Bill Clinton tests Covid positive

Former US President Bill Clinton announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19, with mild symptoms.



In a tweet late Wednesday, the 76-year-old said: "I've tested positive for Covid. I've had mild symptoms, but I'm doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home.



"I'm grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months."



The 42nd American President is the latest of the 'Presidents' Club' to test positive for the virus.



President Joe Biden contracted Covid-19 this summer, and former President Donald Trump had tested positive in October 2020.