Expert calls on COP15 to come up with concrete measures to end biodiversity destruction

The expert said stakeholders were hoping that COP15 will deliver to the expectation of the global community by coming up with concrete measures to end the destruction of biodiversity in the world.



According to him, stakeholders expect the conference to come up with legal texts and negotiate strengths to ensure that the world goes on the path of reversal of biodiversity loss which was happening at an alarming rate.



The expert noted that climate change was a multiplier risk that has affected fauna and flora and was affecting wildlife management.



He added that the conference should come up with resolutions that will deal with the expansion of the human population and its effect on biodiversity.