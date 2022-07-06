Explained: How Covid-19 infection damages brain

"Activation of the endothelial cells brings platelets that stick to the blood vessel walls, causing clots to form and leakage to occur. At the same time the tight junctions between the endothelial cells get disrupted causing them to leak," said Avindra Nath, clinical director at NINDS.



"Once leakage occurs, immune cells such as macrophages may come to repair the damage, setting up inflammation. This, in turn, causes damage to neurons," he added.



Researchers found that in areas with damage to the endothelial cells, more than 300 genes showed decreased expression, while six genes were increased. These genes were associated with oxidative stress, DNA damage, and metabolic dysregulation. This may provide clues to the molecular basis of neurological symptoms related to Covid-19 and offer potential therapeutic targets.



However, it remains unclear what antigen the immune response is targeting, as the virus itself was not detected in the brain. It is possible that antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein could bind to the ACE2 receptor used by the virus to enter cells. More research is needed to explore this hypothesis.



The study may also have implications for understanding and treating long-term neurological symptoms after Covid-19, which include headache, fatigue, loss of taste and smell, sleep problems, and "brain fog." Had the patients in the study survived, the researchers believe they would likely have developed long Covid.