Explained: How latest financial sanctions will cripple Russia's economy

'Just short of nuclear'







On Monday, when foreign exchange markets open, everyone in the world will be selling rubles, and nobody - including the Bank of Russia - will be buying them.



Genuine payments for goods such as oil, gas, fertiliser, and wheat will be allowed to continue for now. Cutting these off would be a nuclear option in that it would inflict massive damage on both sides.



This is just short of nuclear. But there's uncertainty about how bad it will get.



Bank runs would inflict major damage on the Russian financial system. Short on crucial imports and with no ability to pay for them, domestic production would grind to a halt.



With no ability to finance ballooning deficits, the Russian government may turn to printing money, kicking off hyperinflation as happened in Germany in the Weimar Republic.



Very few countries (North Korea is one) make all of what they need at home. Since Russia opened up in the 1990s it has become increasingly integrated with the rest of the world. Russia makes most of its own weapons, but using components that come from the rest of the world. Shutting off those links will hurt.







Putin's response is anyone's guess







China might help by maintaining some trade with Russia, but if the ruble is almost worthless, that may be unsustainable.



All measures combined may bring Russia's economy to the brink of collapse.



It has been done before, but never on such a scale. Iran, Afghanistan and Venezuela were brought to their knees by similar actions. Russia is among the world's top 12 economies, bigger than Brazil and Australia.



Game theory can't tell us for sure how Putin will respond. His options are limited, and can we be sure he is rational? He appears not to have anticipated the fierce response of the Ukrainian military; did he also not anticipate the fierce response of the global financial hegemony?



Aside from military responses, his only remaining sticks would inflict at least as much damage on Russia as they would the rest of the world. He could halt gas exports to Europe the Europeans would freeze, but he'd be cutting off one of Russia's last financial lifelines.



How far will he and those around him be willing to go?



The effect on financial markets is more obvious. Markets hate uncertainty. They will bid up the value of safe-haven assets such as gold and the US dollar, and bid down the value of risky assets like stocks. Energy and other commodity prices will continue to rise at a time when inflation was already a big problem.



Just days ago when the financial sanctions looked like being weaker, it was looking as if they would make little difference. It certainly doesn't look that way now.

(The Conversation)

By Steven Hamilton, Visiting Fellow, Tax and Transfer Policy Institute, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University