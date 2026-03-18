Explained: Strait of Hormuz is vital — and its crisis revives Suez déjà vu

The escalating crisis in the Strait of Hormuz has revived comparisons with the 1956 Suez Crisis, raising concerns over global energy security as tensions in West Asia threaten one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

The narrow 39-km-wide waterway between Iran and Oman connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, handling roughly 20 per cent of global oil trade and a substantial share of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments

The Strait of Hormuz derives its name from Hormuz Island, located near its entrance in the Persian Gulf. The island itself is believed to be named after 'Hormoz' or 'Ahura Mazda', the supreme deity in ancient Persian (Zoroastrian) religion. Over time, the name came to represent the strategic waterway adjoining the island, reflecting its historical and cultural roots.

Suez déjà vu: lessons from history

Parallels can be drawn between the current Hormuz tensions and the Suez Crisis of 1956, when Egypt’s nationalisation of the Suez Canal triggered a military intervention by Britain, France and Israel.