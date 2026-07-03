Explosion at central Damascus cafe kills 9, injures 20

The death toll from a powerful explosion inside a café in central Damascus has climbed to nine, with 20 others injured, Syrian interior authorities said late Thursday, as investigators launched a probe into the attack that has rattled the heart of the capital.

The blast occurred at around 3:00 pm local time (1200 GMT) after an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 1 kg and packed with metal fragments detonated inside a café on al-Nasr Street in the Hijjaz district, just 70 metres west of the Justice Palace, authorities said.

The explosion tore through the busy café, sending emergency responders and security personnel rushing to the scene. Rescue teams evacuated the wounded, administered first aid and secured the area before launching a forensic investigation to establish the circumstances of the attack and identify those responsible.

Earlier, Syria's state news agency SANA reported that all casualties had been transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment.