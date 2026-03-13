Explosion rocks Tehran during Quds Day demonstrations

Earlier, airstrikes were reported in and around Tehran as the annual Quds Day events were about to begin. Despite the heightened tensions, thousands of people took to the streets for the demonstrations, chanting slogans against Israel and the United States.

State media said the explosion occurred close to a protest attended by large numbers of demonstrators, including senior Iranian officials, though the extent of casualties or damage was not immediately known.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what triggered the blast, and further details are awaited as emergency services assess the situation in the area.

With PTI inputs