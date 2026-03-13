Explosion rocks Tehran during Quds Day demonstrations
Blast hits Ferdowsi Square near Tehran University as thousands gather for pro-Palestinian rallies amid heightened tensions with Israel
A powerful explosion struck central Tehran on Friday during large demonstrations marking Quds Day, according to Iranian state television.
The blast occurred at Ferdowsi Square, close to Enghelab Street and near Tehran University, an area where large crowds had gathered for rallies held annually in support of the Palestinian cause.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. Reports said the blast came shortly after intense airstrike alerts and warnings about potential attacks in the Iranian capital.
Earlier, airstrikes were reported in and around Tehran as the annual Quds Day events were about to begin. Despite the heightened tensions, thousands of people took to the streets for the demonstrations, chanting slogans against Israel and the United States.
State media said the explosion occurred close to a protest attended by large numbers of demonstrators, including senior Iranian officials, though the extent of casualties or damage was not immediately known.
Authorities have not yet confirmed what triggered the blast, and further details are awaited as emergency services assess the situation in the area.
