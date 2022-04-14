Fallout of WHO observations: Covaxin's Phase 2/3 trials in US put on hold

The US Food and Drug Administration has put on hold the phase 2/3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, in USA.





According to a press release by Ocugen Inc , Bharat Biotech's partner for US and Canada for Covaxin, the FDA's decision was based on the US firm's decision to voluntarily implement a temporary pause in dosing participants of the jab, following the World Health Organisation's observations on Covaxin manufacturing plants in India.



This is a result of the company's decision to voluntarily implement a temporary pause in dosing participants of OCU-002 while it evaluates statements made by the World Health Organization following their inspection of Bharat Biotech International Limited's (BBIL) manufacturing facility, Ocugen said on April 12.





WHO had earlier suspended the supply of Covaxin through US procurement agencies, after its inspectors identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies in the Bharat Biotech's manufacturing plants.