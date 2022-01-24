Fauci optimistic Omicron cases to peak in February in US

Anthony Fauci, top US infectious disease expert, has said he is confident that most states in the country will reach a peak of Omicron infection cases by mid-February.



"You never want to be overconfident when you're dealing with this virus," Fauci added on Sunday in an interview with ABC News.



"Things are looking good. We don't want to get overconfident, but they look like they're going in the right direction right now," he said.