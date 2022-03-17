FB removes deepfake video of Ukrainian President

Meanwhile, Zelensky also posted a video to his official Instagram account exposing the video.



"As for the latest childish provocation with advice to lay down arms, I only advise that the troops of the Russian Federation lay down their arms and return home. We are at home and defending Ukraine," he said.



The Ukrainian government earlier this month issued a statement asking people to ignore videos of Zelensky online, especially if he announces a surrender to the Russian invasion.



"Videos made through such technologies are almost impossible to distinguish from the real ones. Be aware - this is fake! His goal is to disorient, sow panic, disbelieve citizens and incite our troops to retreat," the statement said.