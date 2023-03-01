FBI chief says COVID 'most likely' originated from Chinese lab; Beijing rejects 'politicisation' of science

"We urge the US to respect science and facts, stop politicising this issue, stop its intelligence-led, politics-driven origins-tracing, and stop undermining international solidarity against the pandemic and global cooperation on science-based origins-tracing," Mao added.



She also pointed out that more and more clues from the international science community are pointing the origins of virus to sources around the world.



"Many have raised questions and concerns about US bio-military bases at Fort Detrick and around the world. The US should work with the World Health Organisation to invite experts from the world to the US for origins-tracing study as soon as possible, and share the research result with the international community in a timely, open and transparent manner," Mao added.



According to Johns Hopkins University's Covid tracker, the pandemic has killed more than 6.8 million people worldwide since it broke out in late 2019.



On Monday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that US President Joe Biden supports "a whole-of-government effort" to discover how Covid began.



"We're just not there [at consensus] yet," he said. "If we have something that is ready to be briefed to the American people and the Congress, we will do that."