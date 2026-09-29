FBI puts Goldy Brar on Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, offers $1 million reward

Singh faces federal charges in Los Angeles of racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere with commerce through extortion and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. The charges are allegations, and Singh has not been convicted in the case.

According to an indictment cited by the FBI, Singh allegedly acted as a lieutenant to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is imprisoned in India, and helped direct members and associates of the group internationally. The indictment also alleges that Bishnoi and Singh ordered the June 2023 killing of a prominent Indian political and religious figure in Surrey, British Columbia.

The FBI further alleges that the Bishnoi enterprise stole about 520 kg of cocaine from rival drug-trafficking groups in the greater Los Angeles area between March 2024 and July 2025.

Singh is described by the FBI as armed, extremely violent and dangerous, with known links to California and parts of Canada. The bureau has urged the public not to approach him and instead provide information to law enforcement.

His addition follows Operation Hardball, a federal investigation targeting India-based transnational organised crime groups. Authorities announced three indictments against 37 defendants in July, with 24 defendants arrested or already in custody at the time. Four additional fugitives have since been captured and one has died, while Singh and four others remain wanted.

The FBI, Los Angeles Police Department and Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the case with other US and international partners. The bureau said tips can be submitted anonymously through its hotline, local offices or its online tip portal.

With IANS inputs