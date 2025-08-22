FBI searches home of former Trump NSA John Bolton

The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) has searched the Maryland home of John Bolton, the former national security adviser (NSA) under US President Donald Trump who later broke ranks to criticise the president, as part of an inquiry into the handling of classified material, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bolton was neither detained nor charged. The individual, who was not authorised to discuss the case publicly, spoke anonymously to the Associated Press. Messages to Bolton’s office and to the White House went unanswered, while his lawyer also offered no comment. The Justice Department likewise declined to explain the operation, though its leaders appeared to allude to it online.

FBI director Kash Patel, who in a 2023 book listed Bolton among “members of the Executive Branch Deep State”, posted on X: “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.” Attorney-general Pam Bondi echoed him: “America's safety isn't negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always.”

The raid is part of a broader pattern. The Trump administration has launched investigations into several of the president’s perceived adversaries, including a grand jury inquiry into the origins of the Trump–Russia probe.

Mortgage fraud cases have been opened against Democratic senator Adam Schiff of California and New York attorney-general Letitia James, both outspoken critics of Trump, while special prosecutor Jack Smith is himself under scrutiny by an independent watchdog. Schiff and James “have vigorously denied any wrongdoing through their lawyers”.

Bolton, asked earlier this month in an ABC interview if he feared reprisals, said Trump had “already come after” him by revoking his security detail, adding: “I think it is a retribution presidency.”

The fraught relationship between Trump and Bolton goes back to his 17-month stint as NSA, during which the two men clashed over Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea.