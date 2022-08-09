FBI searches Trump's Florida home

The raid is likely in connection to Trump's mishandling of official records from his Presidential term. He is reported to have not only carried away 15 boxes of official documents that he should have left for official records keeping but also for destroying documents, which he did, including by flushing them in the toilet.

Trump's efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election, which he lost to President Joe Biden have also been under scrutiny, and at multiple levels.

A Congressional Select Committee is looking at them as part of an investigation of the January 6 riots at the US Capitol by large number of people incited by Trump to prevent a joint session from certifying Biden's victory.

The FBI has also searched the premises of a former Justice Department official, who participated in and aided Trump's efforts, and has additionally seized the phone of a right-wing lawyer, who is widely believed to have encouraged the former President to challenge the outcome by providing him purportedly constitutional cover.