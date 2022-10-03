FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

In addition to the surveillance reports, the file also contains letters and reports of death threats made against Aretha, though information about the suspects in a number of incidents - including a threat from a man to kill her and her family and a separate extortion attempt - was redacted.



Aretha's son, Kecalf Franklin, is unsure whether the singer knew she was under surveillance but thinks it was a "waste of time" to spend so many years following her "every move" after the bureau failed to link his mother to any type of extremist activity.



He said: "I'm not really sure if my mother was aware that she was being targeted by the FBI and followed. I do know that she had absolutely nothing to hide though... It does make me feel a certain way knowing the FBI had her targeted and wanted to know her every move."



"But at the same time knowing my mother and the way she ran her business I know she had nothing to hide so they wouldn't have found anything and were wasting their time. As you see, they found nothing at all."



Some documents indicated there may be additional material in the FBI's possession and Rolling Stone have asked them to make available any and all additional records.



The FBI have yet to comment on the report.