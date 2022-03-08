Fearing backlash, NATO not to send fighter jets to Ukraine

The Polish government, however, denied the reports of their willingness to send fighter jets to Ukraine.



There were reports that Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia could be among those who can provide since they used Soviet era fighter aircraft like Mig-29s and Su-25s that the Ukrainian Air Force also uses.



Not only Poland, but Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovakia have also refuted all the reports of them sending jets to Ukraine.



Seeing the NATO members' reluctance, the Ukrainian President expressed his helplessness and displeasure about NATO not coming forward to help.



"There was a NATO summit, a weak summit, a confused summit, a summit where it was clear that not everyone considers the battle for Europe's freedom to be the number one goal," Zelensky had stated.



On Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the US-led transatlantic military alliance has a "responsibility" to ensure Russia's offensive "does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine".