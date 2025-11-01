Federal courts tell Trump administration to fund food aid despite shutdown

Two US federal judges have ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to keep food assistance flowing to millions of Americans despite a grinding government shutdown that has starved many agencies of funds.

In twin rulings issued on Thursday, the courts directed the administration to tap into emergency reserves to sustain the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP) — the nation’s largest food aid initiative — which helps about 42 million low-income Americans put food on their tables. That’s roughly one in eight citizens, from inner-city households to rural towns now bracing for winter.

The orders arrived just in time. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA), which runs SNAP, had planned to halt payments starting in November as the shutdown entered its fifth week. With Congress and the White House locked in an unrelenting standoff over spending, vital programmes had begun to buckle under the weight of frozen budgets.

Judge John J. McConnell of the US District Court in Rhode Island declared that the government “must distribute the contingency money as soon as possible,” ensuring that benefits reach families before hunger does. Almost simultaneously, Judge Indira Talwani of Massachusetts demanded that federal officials explain by Monday how they intend to secure the programme’s continued funding.