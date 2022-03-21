Ferry sinks after colliding with cargo vessel in B'desh, at least 6 dead

Rescuers have recovered six bodies from a river in Narayanganj district outside Bangladesh's capital Dhaka after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized on Sunday, a senior official said.



Jayedul Alam, Narayanganj district's police chief, told a news agency that the ferry named "MV Afsar Uddin" sank after being hit by the cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj district.



"The bodies of six people including three women, two children and a man have so far been retrieved," he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.